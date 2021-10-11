Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 active cases in A.P. go below 8,000

State reported four COVID-19 deaths and 633 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The number of active cases went below the 8,000-mark (7,944) for the first time in the past over six months. The total recoveries went up to 20,35,054, including 810 reported in the past day. The recovery rate remained at 98.92%. The cumulative toll and tally reached 14,254 and 20,57,252 respectively.

Only 38,312 tests were conducted in the past day and their positivity rate was put at 1.65%. During the past two weeks, the daily positivity rate remained below 2% for the first time after six months. The test positivity rate of the 6.5 lakh tests conducted in the past two weeks was put at 1.60%. The overall test positivity rate of the 2.874 crore samples tested remained at 7.16%.

Krishna reported two deaths in the past day, while Guntur and Kadapa reported one each.

East Godavari reported 151 infections in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (87), Chittoor (87), Nellore (66), Prakasam (53), Krishna (51), West Godavari (36), Visakhapatnam (30), Kadapa (19), Srikakulam (14), Kurnool (13), Anantapur (9) and Vizianagaram (8).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,92,496), Chittoor (2,45,131), West Godavari (1,78,371), Guntur (1,76,853), Anantapur (1,57,689), Visakhapatnam (1,57,029), Nellore (1,45,732), Prakasam (1,37,974), Kurnool (1,24,060), Srikakulam (1,22,819), Krishna (1,18,128), Kadapa (1,15,235) and Vizianagaram (82,840).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 1:17:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/covid-19-active-cases-in-ap-go-below-8000/article36935467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY