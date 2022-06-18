COVID-19 active cases double in Andhra Pradesh in 10 days

The tally of active COVID-19 infections has doubled in the State in the last 10 days following the consistent rise in the number of infections daily.

On Saturday, the State reported 46 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the cumulative tally to 23,20,310, while 25 patients recovered. The total recoveries stand at 23,05,353 and the death toll remains at 14,731.

During the past 10 days, since June 9, the State reported over 300 COVID-19 infections, and in the past four days 171 cases were reported. The active cases tally as of June 9 was 97.

Also, the test positivity rate in eight districts crossed 1% in the week between June 8 and June 14. The eight districts include Visakhapatnam (4.12% test positivity rate), Krishna (3.01%), Nellore (1.98%), Guntur (1.87%), Anantapur (1.77%), East Godavari (1.71%), Chittoor (1.61%) and Prakasam (1.06%).