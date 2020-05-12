COVID-19 | 9 more cases emerge in Nellore district

The Chennai connection of traders is proving costly as nine more persons having links with traders in Koyambedu tested positive for COVID-19 in SPSR Nellore district.

The infected traders from Nellore and Sullurpet were dealing with their counterparts in the Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market.

With this, the number of confirmed cases went up to 111, health officials said. Active cases stood at 32 as 76 patients were discharged from the COVID-19 isolation ward on recovery so far. Three persons had succumbed to the disease.

Curbs in place

Collector S.V. Seshagiri Babu and Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan oversaw the implementation of the containment action plan in Sullurpeta.

Civic staff led by Muncipal Commissioner N. Narendra Kumar sanitised the town with focus on Mahadevaiahnagar and Vanamthoppu areas from where the infected persons hailed. Health workers began testing of primary and secondary contacts of the patients.

Sullurpeta MLA K. Sanjeevaiah appealed to the frequent visitors to Chennai for sale of essential commodities to voluntarily undergo tests.

All entry and exit points of the town were sealed by the police besides stepping up vigil in Tada on the Tamil Nadu border.

All vehicles coming from the neighbouring State were thoroughly checked. Following this, traffic piled up on the Chennai-Kolkata highway.

In Nellore, the authorities decided to arrange temporary sheds at the Sri Venugopalaswamy College for sale of vegetables and other essential commodities and close down the A.C. Subba Reddy vegetable market. Drones were deployed to keep a watch on those coming out of their homes.

No new cases

In Ongole, health officials heaved a sigh of relief as no new cases were reported on Tuesday. The number of active cases stood at three with 60 patients cured of the disease.