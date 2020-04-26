COVID-19: 81 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

The State has witnessed yet another spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with 81 fresh cases being reported in eight districts during the past day. The tally has gone up to 1,097, and no deaths have been reported. As many as 6, 768 samples were tested.

Two super spreaders

The outbreak in Krishna district and particularly in Vijayawada has become more prevalent with 52 cases being reported in a single day with the district tally going up to 177. The cases in the district has doubled in just three days as two ‘super spreaders’ met several people and played indoor games in different areas of Vijayawada, despite having a recent history of travel to other states.

West Godavari reported 12 fresh cases and Kurnool four new cases. While Guntur, Kadapa and Prakasam reported three new cases each, Ananthapur reported two.

60 patients recover

On the brighter side, 60 persons have recovered from the disease and were discharged in Kurnool (24), Nellore (15), Prakasam (11), Guntur (6), Chittoor (2), West Godavari (1), and Anantapur (1).

So far 231 patients have recovered and 31 succumbed to the disease leaving 835 active patients.

COVID-19 free Vizianagaram

The district-wise tally in the State is as follows: Kurnool (279), Guntur (214), Krishna (177), Chittoor (73), Nellore (72), Kadapa (58), Prakasam (56), Anantapur (53), West Godavari (51), East Godavari (39), Visakhapatnam (22), and Srikakulam (3).

Vizianagaram has been COVID-19 free district so far while Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts account for 61 per cent of the cases.