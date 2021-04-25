Covid-19 | 20 persons among every 100 testing positive in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

25 April 2021 16:54 IST

Covid tests are being undertaken among the primary contacts.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday claimed that at least 20% of people undergoing COVID-19 tests in the district were returning positive results.

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting the District Hospital in Rajamahendravaram, Mr. Muralidhar has said: "At least 5,000 tests are conducted daily across the district. We are preparing to increase this to 6,000. TRUANT test will be conducted in the towns of Ramachandrapuram, Tuni and Kothapeta from Monday". The Collector confirmed that the district has been witnessing over one thousand COVID-19 cases daily for the past few days.

"The primary contacts of those tested positive for the COVID-19 will be tested", said Mr. Muralidhar.

"We have a sufficient number of beds equipped with oxygen facility in the 27 hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals in the district. The authorities concerned have been told to avoid waste of oxygen", Mr. Muralidhar said.

The public have been advised to stay at home during the daytime and the district authorities have appealed the public to postpone gatherings and celebrations in the wake of the risingCOVID cases in the district.