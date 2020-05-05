COVID-19: 20 discharged in Chittoor district

Twenty COVID-19 patients were discharged across the Chittoor district after they tested negative on Tuesday.

Six discharged from SVR Ruia Government General Hospital were identified as cases hailing from Thottambedu, Varadaiahpalem, Tirupati Urban, B.N. Kandriga, Yerpedu and Puttur mandals. Similarly, of the seven discharged from the State COVID-19 hospital in SVIMS campus, one belongs to Kadapa district and the remaining are from Chittoor district — four from Srikalahasti, one from Chandragiri and one from Nindra mandal. Of the eight persons discharged from the government hospital in Chittoor town, four are from Srikalahasti, three from Yerravaripalem and one from Chinnagottigallu. With this, the district has 14 active cases as on Tuesday.

TUDA Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who announced financial support for people getting discharged from isolation and quarantine centres, handed over cheques to people from his Chandragiri constituency leaving the Padmavathi Nilayam quarantine centre on Tuesday. Nineteen of the quarantined received ₹3,000 each and the positive person from A. Rangampet who was discharged after 14-day isolation received ₹10,000. He termed it ‘his responsibility’ to reach out to the financial needs of his people, as they ran out of funds due to spending a fortnight in isolation and quarantine centres. He appreciated TUDA Secretary and quarantine in-charge S. Lakshmi and District Medical and Health Officer Penchalaiah for reaching out to the quarantine inmates on time.

Meanwhile, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy visited Musalipedu and Bathinaiah SC and ST Colony in Yerpedu mandal and distributed essential commodities, vegetables and eggs to more than 600 families that stayed put at home and thus lost livelihood during the lockdown period.