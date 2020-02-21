Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: 187 persons kept under home isolation in AP

There were 187 asymptomatic persons, who had a travel history connected to COVID-19- affected countries, under home quarantine across the State as on Thursday, a medical bulletin released by the State Control Room at the office of the Director of Health and Family Welfare said.

Of the 193 persons with the travel history five had already completed the 28 days observation period and one was admitted to hospital.

However, no person with symptoms of the virus was hospitalised in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Samples test negative

Samples of eight persons tested negative for virus.

People returning from the affected countries should remain under home isolation for 28 days, irrespective of their health condition, and those showing symptoms such as cough, fever, difficulty in breathing should wear a mask and approach government hospitals.

