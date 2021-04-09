COVID-19 | 11 more deaths, 2,765 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Highest positivity rate in the past six months recorded

The State has again reported 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,765 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The cumulative tally increased to 9,18,597 and the death toll reached 7,279.

The number of active cases jumped to 16,422 even as 1,245 patients have recovered in the past day. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,94,896 and the recovery rate stands at 97.42.

The positivity rate of the 31,892 samples tested in the past day was 8.67%, the highest in past six months and the overall positivity rate of the 1.536 crore samples was at 5.98%.

Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Nellore and Anantapur witnessed two deaths each while Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam reported one new death each.

Two districts reported close to 500 new infections in the past day while only four districts reported less than 100 new cases.

Over 70% of the new cases were from Chittoor (496), Guntur (490), Krishna (341), Visakhapatnam (335) and Nellore (292). They were followed by Kadapa (171), Anantapur (167), Prakasam (161), Srikakulam (100), Kurnool (79), East Godavari (78), Vizianagaram (49) and West Godavari (6).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,665), West Godavari (94,669), Chittoor (92,701), Guntur (81,015), Anantapur (69,198), Nellore (64,690), Visakhapatnam (63,912), Prakasam (63,346), Kurnool (62,576), Kadapa (56,550), Krishna (52,233), Srikakulam (47,467) and Vizianagaram (41,680).