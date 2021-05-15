Covaxin second dose to be rolled out from today

Guntur

15 May 2021 10:47 IST

Arrangements are being made for the second dose of vaccination for those above 45 years, said Collector Vivek Yadav.

Mr. Yadav said that based on the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, the Covishied second dose would be administered after 12 to 16 weeks after the first dose. In view of the recommendations, the district administration had also revised vaccine administration policy.

All those above 45 years who have completed 6 to 8 weeks after being administered first dose of Covaxin would be given second dose at the designated vaccine centres across the State. In Guntur Municipal Corporation limits, 10 vaccine centres were set up and the roll out or second dose would begin on Saturday.

