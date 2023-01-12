Courts’ intervention in the legislation process is a blatant intrusion: Speaker Thammineni

January 12, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam insisted that the courts have the mandate only to interpret the laws and not enter into a debate as to how or what a law should be or lay down the norms of behaviour for the governments.

“There are well laid out rules governing the passing of Bills in the two Houses of a Bicameral Legislature. What is to be done when an ordinary Bill is passed in the Legislative Assembly and is sent to the Legislative Council, and what norms have to be followed in money Bills are vividly written in the Rules of Procedure of the Legislature. The two houses of the Legislature have their mechanism for resolving issues between the two Houses. But courts’ intervention in the legislation process is a blatant intrusion”, he added, specifically referring to what transpired in the AP Legislature concerning AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Acts.

The scope of judicial review is confined to examining whether any impugned legislation falls within the competence of the Legislature. “The Constitution has explicitly laid down the powers of the three organs, namely the executive, legislature and the judiciary and they are not supposed to encroach each other’s domain, but there have been intrusions, trespassing and overlapping of their duties”, he observed.

Participating in the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Jaipur on Thursday, Mr. Seetharam said the framers of the Indian Constitution have taken every care to provide for an independent and impartial judiciary to interpret the Constitution and to guard the rights of the citizens. The purpose of maintaining checks and balances among the executive, legislature and the judiciary would fail if their demarcations were blurred.

Though courts were barred from inquiring into the proceedings of a Legislature as per Article 212 of the Constitution, which clearly said, “the validity of any proceedings in the Legislature of a State shall not be called in question on the ground of any alleged irregularity of procedure”, courts have on many occasions pronounced judgements finding faults with the actions of the Legislatures, he pointed out and asserted that the concept of separation of powers was inherent in the Constitution.