Courts come to a standstill as lawyers’ strike continues

Lawyers across the district abstained from work on Tuesday in a bid to mount pressure on the government to establish the High Court in Visakhapatnam.

The lawyers, owing allegiance to the Visakhapatnam Bar Association, boycotted all courts and tribunals including CBI, Consumer and Labour Courts and the Debt Recovery Tribunal as part of their ceasework agitation for the second day in succession.

VBA has now decided to convene a general body meeting on October 25 to plan its strategy to garner more support for its struggle to shift the Andhra Pradesh High Court from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

The VBA has authorised its general secretary Kondababu Akkaramana to communicate the resolutions to all district courts and tribunals and represent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek the establishment of a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the city.

There are parallel demands for setting up the High Court in Kurnool and Tirupati by lawyers in those respective cities. Lawyers in Vijayawada meanwhile are insisting on a status quo.

The demand for a permanent High Court in Visakhapatnam is also supported by the lawyers of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram who have been on the warpath for several days, taking part in various protests.

The lawyers have been demanding that the High Court come up in the city ever since the Justice Srikrishna Committee recommended the setting up of the highest judicial institute in Visakhapatnam. Prior to bifurcation, there was an overwhelming demand for establishment of a High Court bench. The lawyers had gone on strike for three months in 1993.

“We will go ahead with our agitation peacefully. With the help of elected representatives and leaders of all Opposition leaders, we expect that the government will respond positively to our genuine demand,” VBA president Gorusu Maheswara Reddy told The Hindu.

Stating that the HC at Nelapadu was 25 to 30 km from Vijayawada with inadequate facilities causing hardship to the litigant public as well as the lawyers, Mr. Maheswara Reddy said location of a permanent High Court in Visakhapatnam would be useful to all thanks to availability of court buildings, vacant sites to construct new buildings and quarters for judicial officials and premier educational institutions imparting legal education.