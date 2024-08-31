ADVERTISEMENT

Court personnel urged to adhere to SC rule on wearing helmets

Updated - August 31, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District Judge E. Bhima Rao addressed the issue of helmet usage for court personnel riding two-wheelers. Mr. Bhima Rao was talking at an awareness camp on the ‘use of helmets’, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the importance of complying with the orders of the Supreme Court and the State High Court regarding the mandatory use of helmets for court employees traveling on two-wheelers. He said that wearing helmets is crucial, as a significant number of fatalities in road accidents occur due to the absence of proper protection for the head.

Highlighting that 90 percent of road accidents involve two-wheeler riders, Mr. Bhima Rao called for the necessity of promoting awareness to prevent such incidents.

The judge also urged the public to prioritise wearing helmets as a preventive measure against such accidents, noting the uncertain nature of road travel and the potential impact on individuals and their families.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US