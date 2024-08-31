GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court personnel urged to adhere to SC rule on wearing helmets

Updated - August 31, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District Judge E. Bhima Rao addressed the issue of helmet usage for court personnel riding two-wheelers. Mr. Bhima Rao was talking at an awareness camp on the ‘use of helmets’, here on Saturday.

He emphasised the importance of complying with the orders of the Supreme Court and the State High Court regarding the mandatory use of helmets for court employees traveling on two-wheelers. He said that wearing helmets is crucial, as a significant number of fatalities in road accidents occur due to the absence of proper protection for the head.

Highlighting that 90 percent of road accidents involve two-wheeler riders, Mr. Bhima Rao called for the necessity of promoting awareness to prevent such incidents.

The judge also urged the public to prioritise wearing helmets as a preventive measure against such accidents, noting the uncertain nature of road travel and the potential impact on individuals and their families.

