Court orders community service for 28-year-old youth in theft case

The verdict is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in Andhra Pradesh after the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) laws

Updated - November 02, 2024 08:37 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanigiri First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday sentenced a 28-year-old youth, who was involved in a temple theft case at Kanigiri in Prakasam district, to undertake community service. This verdict is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in the State after the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) laws.

According to the court order, Pola Ankaiah had allegedly entered Ayyappa Swamy temple at Doruvu Bazar in Kanigiri on October 13, 2024 and stole three brass items worth ₹3,000, and damaged CCTV equipment. On receiving the complaint from the devotees, the accused was apprehended by Kanigiri police, who recovered the stolen items.

K. Bharath Chandra, Judicial First-Class Magistrate, Kanigiri, sentenced him to simple imprisonment for 18 days and to pay a fine of ₹200 for the offence. The convict was also ordered to perform community service from November 2 to December 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.. He will sweep and clean the main streets of Kanigiri under the supervision of municipal staff.

The Judge emphasised the need to avoid undue hardship on the convict’s dependents. By mandating only a three-hour community service each day, he is still able to work and provide for his family, ensuring they do not suffer financially due to his sentence. He must report daily to the court by 5 p.m., submit an attendance record from Kanigiri municipal officials and sign in the court’s register.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Ongole / Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

