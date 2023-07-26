Court in A.P. ‘returns’ volunteer’s defamation complaint against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

July 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Metropolitan Magistrate Court on July 26 (Wednesday) “returned” the private complaint filed by a woman volunteer against Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for allegedly defaming the volunteers.

While taking note of the complaint, the judge raised certain objections to the averments made by the aggrieved volunteer, and said the case could be taken on file only when the objections were complied with.

The judge asked the volunteer to justify the grounds on which she had filed the complaint, and made it clear that trial could be commenced only after the due procedures were followed by her, and the question of summoning the defendant at this stage did not arise.

The volunteer had filed the complaint against the JSP president a couple of days ago under IPC Sections 499, 500, 504 and 505, accusing him of causing her mental agony by alleging at a public meeting in Eluru on July 9 that the volunteers were involved in the disappearance of women and girls, and human trafficking.

On July 21, the government had issued an order to initiate legal proceedings against Mr. Pawan Kalyan for “tarnishing its reputation” by alleging that it was stealing people’s personal data through the volunteers, and making disparaging remarks on them.