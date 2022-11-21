Court awards life sentence to Bapatla man for killing brother

November 21, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - BAPATLA

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Ongole Eighth Additional District Court on November 21 (Monday) awarded life imprisonment to a man after convicting him of killing his elder brother.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, in a statement, said that Gunji Venkateswarlu, hailing from Makkenavaripalem village in Bapatla district, killed his elder brother Gunji Dhanamurthy in February 2016. Venkateswarlu hit on the forehead of Dhanamurthy with an axe when the latter was sleeping. The victim died while undergoing treatment in a hospital on February 24, 2016. The brothers had a dispute pertaining to property transfer, the SP said.  

The then Santamaguluru Police SI N. Raghava Rao and Addanki CI B. Prasad investigated the case and arrested Venkateswarlu.

The SP appreciated the police for cracking the case.

