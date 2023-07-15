Court acquits 42 suspects in sensational triple murder case that occurred on the National Highway

July 15, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Seventh Additional District Magistrate Court, Vijayawada, on Friday acquitted 42 accused in the sensational triple murder case, that occurred on the National Highway, at Chinnavutapalli village, under Unguturu police station limits, in 2014.

On September 24, 2014, suspected hired killers of Meerut, chased and shot dead three persons, Gandham Nageswara Rao (70) and his sons, Gandham Maraiah (40) and Gandham Pagidi Maraiah (30), while they were proceeding to Pinakadimi village in West Godavari district, after landing at the Gannavaram airport.

The Vijayawada Commissionerate of police, that investigated the case said that the accused, Bhutam Govindu and others gave ‘supari’ to a hired killer gang from Meerut to kill Gandham Nageswara Rao, and his two sons. The crime occurred in revenge to the killing of one Bhutam Durga Rao.

A love affair triggered enmity between Gandham and Bhutam families of Pinakadimi village, in Pedavegi mandal, which led to the killing four persons in the two families. The Budiga Jangam community families were experts in astrology, and have settled in U.S., Australia, UK, Canada and other countries.

Alleging that Durga Rao was killed by Gandham family, Bhutam family hatched a plan to kill Nageswara Rao and his family, the Unguturu police said then. They booked case against 49 persons, including a few women, two juveniles. Five accused in the case are at large.

The Judge while acquitting the 42 suspects, said the prosecution had failed to establish the guilt of the accused.

Then Eluru One Town Circle Inspector, two police constables and the car driver were also taken into custody in the case then.

