Courses in pharmacy will offer more research opportunities: expert

March 18, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Courses in pharmacy would continue to offer more research opportunities as patients suffering from diseases such as AIDS, TB and cancer needed new medicines for quick and complete recovery, said former principal of College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Andhra University, S. Satyanarayana on Saturday.

He was speaking at a seminar titled ‘’Innovations in Pharmaceutical Sciences for a Healthier World’ organised by Avanthi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Cherukupally in Vizianagaram.

General manager of Divis Laboratories Limited Y. Koteswara Rao said Indian pharmaceutical companies were able to export medicines to many advanced countries because they gave utmost priority to quality and internal research.

