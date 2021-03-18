Course in library science begins from June 1

VIJAYAWADA

18 March 2021

Last date of submission of application forms is April 29

The next session of the ‘Certificate Course in Library and Information Science’ (C.L.I.Sc) course will be conducted from June 1 to October 31.

Director of Public Libraries D. Devananda Reddy, in a statement, said that the course, for which 120 seats have been sanctioned, would be conducted at the P.N. School of Library Science in Vijayawada (40 seats each for English and Telugu medium), Rayalaseema Institute of Library and Information Science at Gandhi Nagar in Kadapa (40 seats each for English and Telugu medium) and Vavilala Samstha Library Science at Arundalpet in Guntur district (40 seats each for English and Telugu medium).

Candidates who wish to undergo training must have passed two years of Intermediate Public Examination or its equivalent courses from any UGC-recognised university. The selection of candidates would be based on merit, taking into account the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Candidates who have studied Intermediate vocational courses are not eligible. Five marks for bachelor degree and 10 marks for post-graduation degree holders would be added to the total marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Allotment of seats would be made as per the Rule of Reservation, 33 1/3 seats would be reserved for women candidates and 10% seats in each medium and in each institute are reserved for persons working in the Zilla Grandhalaya Samsthas, government libraries and in the office of the Director of Public Libraries.

The application form can be obtained from the principals of the institutes between April 1 and 21 and the last date for their submission is April 29.