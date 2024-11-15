Couple who hacked woman to death with sickle get life sentence in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A local court on Thursday awarded a life sentence to a couple convicted in the murder of a 31-year-old woman under Dowleswaram police limits in the East Godavari district.

In June 2020, Chekka Pawan and his wife Lakshmi hacked 31-year-old Turubilli Rohini to death with a sickle to loot the gold in her house in Dowleswaram town. Native of Anantapur district, the convicted were tenants of a house owned by the victim. The victim’s mother who attempted to rescue her daughter in the attack survived with minor injuries.

In an official release issued on November 14, East Godavari SP D. Narasimha Kishore has stated that the couple fled with the gold looted in the victim’s house after eliminating her. “The local court on November 14 awarded the life sentence and imposed ₹5000 fine on the couple in the murder for gain case”, said the SP.