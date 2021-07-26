Couple survives leopard attack near Puttur

Officials stop movement of public on the forest road

A couple was reportedly injured in a leopard attack at Jodimanu location on the forest road between Narayanavanam and Singirikona waterfalls, 10 km from Puttur, on Sunday. The mauled couple was rushed to a local hospital and declared safe.

According to information, Subramanyam Naidu (55) and Manjula Devi (50) of Lakshmipuram in Vadamalapeta mandal were going to Singirikona waterfalls, nestled at the foot of Narayanavanam hills, when a leopard reportedly pounced on them from a treetop. When both fell down from their motorbike, the leopard reportedly tried to take Manjula, trying for her neck, but her husband rushed to her rescue, kicking the animal. Confused with the wild shrieks of the couple, the leopard fled into the thickets. Overcoming the shock, the couple reached a private hospital at nearby Puttur for treatment.

Subramanyam told the media that they had a two-minute-long tryst with the leopard. “When the leopard was after my wife, I had kicked it with all my strength and the animal vanished into the bushes. The impact has left my leg sprained,” he said.

Forest Range Officer (Puttur) K. Subramanyam and his team rushed to the spot and inspected the surroundings. “As the terrain is of hard earth, we couldn’t come across any pugmarks. Going by the version of the couple and the injuries they bore, it is possible that a leopard has strayed into the Puttur range from adjoining ranges,” he said.

The FRO said that the woman sustained a scratch on her head and a deep cut near the left eye. “It is for the first time that sighting of a leopard by public is being reported in Puttur forest range. Our personnel are posted at the forest road and the public is barred from visiting Singirikona till further notice,” he said.