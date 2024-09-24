ADVERTISEMENT

Couple sentenced to life imprisonment till death in POCSO case in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 24, 2024 06:27 pm IST - ELURU

Satish Pavan Kumar impregnated his two stepdaughters and his wife Phani Roopa abetted the crime, says the SP adding that three others were convicted in the case

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The POCSO court awarded imprisonment till death to Putta Satish Pavan Kumar (42) and his wife P. Vijayalakshmi Phani Rupa (38), of Vatluru village, Pedapadu mandal, in Eluru district, for raping two minor girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile Justice Committee calls for report on sexual exploitation of two minors in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

Satish Kumar, a taxi driver, impregnated his two stepdaughters with the help of Phani Rupa. Following a complaint lodged by one of the victims, the Eluru Mahila Police registered a case on July 12, 2023.

Eluru Mahila Police Station DSP Nunna Murali Krishna and CI Indra Srinivas Rao arrested the accused on July 14, and produced them in the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore, who monitored the investigation of the case, directed the Court Monitoring Cell officers to submit all the evidences in the case before the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

POCSO Court judge S. Uma Sunanda on Monday sentenced the accused to imprisonment till death, the SP said.

Three other accused in the case, Shaik Sattar Bi, Shaik Nagur Hussain Vali and Dubacherla Veena, who tried to hush up the crime and gave false birth certificate to the infant born to one of the victims, were convicted for two years. The court directed to pay ₹10 lakh compensation each to the victims, the police said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US