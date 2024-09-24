GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple sentenced to life imprisonment till death in POCSO case in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

Satish Pavan Kumar impregnated his two stepdaughters and his wife Phani Roopa abetted the crime, says the SP adding that three others were convicted in the case

Published - September 24, 2024 06:27 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The POCSO court awarded imprisonment till death to Putta Satish Pavan Kumar (42) and his wife P. Vijayalakshmi Phani Rupa (38), of Vatluru village, Pedapadu mandal, in Eluru district, for raping two minor girls.

Juvenile Justice Committee calls for report on sexual exploitation of two minors in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

Satish Kumar, a taxi driver, impregnated his two stepdaughters with the help of Phani Rupa. Following a complaint lodged by one of the victims, the Eluru Mahila Police registered a case on July 12, 2023.

Eluru Mahila Police Station DSP Nunna Murali Krishna and CI Indra Srinivas Rao arrested the accused on July 14, and produced them in the court.

Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore, who monitored the investigation of the case, directed the Court Monitoring Cell officers to submit all the evidences in the case before the court.

POCSO Court judge S. Uma Sunanda on Monday sentenced the accused to imprisonment till death, the SP said.

Three other accused in the case, Shaik Sattar Bi, Shaik Nagur Hussain Vali and Dubacherla Veena, who tried to hush up the crime and gave false birth certificate to the infant born to one of the victims, were convicted for two years. The court directed to pay ₹10 lakh compensation each to the victims, the police said in a release.

