Couple names child after Ratan Tata

While it is common to see parents naming their children after freedom fighters and celebrities, a couple from Mylavaram has named their newborn boy after industrialist Ratan Tata.

Maricharla Pushpalata and Radha Krishna became parents of a baby boy at Mylavaram hospital on February 17. Inspired by Mr. Tata’s success and his philanthropic activities in their area, the couple decided to name their firstborn after Mr. Tata, in the presence of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Saturday.

“We considered many names but were not satisfied. Finally, we thought Ratan Tata would be an apt name for our child. The choice is not out of the blue as we have been witness to the philanthropic activity done by Tata Trusts in our area,” Mr. Radha Krishna said.

Support from Trust

“My in-laws are not sound financially. My wife delivered a baby boy in an hospital that is supported by the Tata Trusts. We would remain ever indebted to Ratan Tata for his support,” said Mr. Radha Krishna.

He was referring to Swastha Kutumbam, a first-of-its-kind health insurance scheme launched by the Tata Trusts in Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency. The scheme is open to 1 million residents living in 2.5 lakh households across 265 villages in the Parliamentary constituency.

The objective of the scheme is to provide universal health coverage to all persons irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or income levels.

Mr. Radha Krishna ekes out a livelihood by selling CCTVs. His father in-law goes door to door selling bedsheets and towels.

“As per Hindu traditions, the maternal grandparents have to meet the expenses of childbirth and naming ceremony. However, they are poor and cannot afford hospitalisation. The surgery expenses were met with the help of Tata Trusts,” the young father explained.

Mr. Radha Krishna recalled that Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao blessed his wife during ‘seemantham’.