Couple killed in road accident

KAKINADA

12 April 2021 23:40 IST

A couple died on the spot when the two-wheeler they were riding was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle, near Madiki village on the national highway under Alamuru police limits in East Godavari district, in the early hours of Monday.

Thota Veerababu (25) and Thota Varalakshmi (23) were returning home after visiting a temple at Chintaloor village when the accident occurred. The victims belong to Doddigunta village in Rangampeta mandal.

According to the Alamuru police, the spot where the accident occurred had no proper lighting and it remained a challenge to trace the vehicle that knocked the couple down. The police have alerted all the toll gates and police stations about the incident.

The bodies have been sent to the Community Health Centre in Mandapeta for post-mortem. The police registered a case.