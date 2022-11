Couple killed in road accident at Marturu toll gate, in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district

The Hindu Bureau November 07, 2022 13:05 IST

A young couple was killed in a road accident at Marturu toll gate in Bapatla district in the wee hours on November 7. The deceased were identified as Pavan and Krishnaveni of Ramakuru village in the district. The accident occurred when a speeding private bus hit the couple who were travelling on a bike. The police registered a case and reportedly took the bus driver into custody. Investigation is on.



