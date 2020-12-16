Couple killed by son-in-law

A young couple – Nemali Babu and his wife, Manasa – allegedly killed her parents for dowry in Bandipalem village in the district on Wednesday.

Babu, a grama volunteer, fell in love with his neighbour, Manasa, and married her three months ago.

The couple were insisting that Manasa’s parents, Thota Muttaiah (62) and Sugunamma (50), give ₹1 lakh as dowry. Muttaiah complained about the behaviour of his son-in-law to the village elders, said Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector (CI) P. Chandrashekar.

Taking objection to the behaviour of Muttaiah, Babu developed a grudge against his in-laws, and allegedly slit their throats while sleeping.

“We are enquiring whether Manasa was involved in the double murder or helped her husband in any way. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” the CI said.

The Chillakallu police registered a case and took up investigation.