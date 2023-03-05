Couple killed as drunk driver rams lorry into scooter in SSS district

March 05, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - ANANTAPUR

A couple from Gummaiyagari Palli village of Gorantla mandal in the Sri Sathya Sai district died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were travelling on got hit by a speeding lorry on the National Highway 44, at Velakamakulapalli village in Somandepalli Mandal, on Saturday. The lorry was new is condition and was heading towards Bellari.

Somandepalli Sub-Inspector said that the lorry driver was drunk and hit the couple going from their village to Pavagada in Karnataka. The deceased were identified as Erriswami (45) and Varalakshmi (40). Somandepalli police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Penukonda Government Hospital.