Couple injured in a crude bomb blast in Kuppam

June 26, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHITTOOR

In a freak incident, a couple was injured when a crude bomb exploded near the doorstep of their house at Kothapeta, outskirts of Kuppam town, in the early hours of June 26. The police are investigating the case.

According to the information available, the couple — Murugesh and Dhanalakshmi — heard some commotion on the veranda in the early hours and opened the door when an explosion occurred. They were left with simple injuries.

The neighborhood heard the deafening sound and came to the rescue of the couple and got them admitted to the Government area hospital at Kuppam.

The police who reached the spot thoroughly inspected the surroundings and found some scrap material that were used for making of the crude bomb. It is suspected that a stray dog might have picked up an abandoned crude bomb from nearby fields and dropped it near their house.

There were incidences of cattle and stray dogs getting fatally injured after biting into the crude bombs in several parts of the Kuppam and Palamaner mandals. Poachers of small game plant crude bombs in the fields to kill or catch wild boars.

