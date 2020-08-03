Couple in A.P. beat COVID-19, but fall victim to stigma

A trader and his wife allegedly died by suicide here on Sunday after reportedly getting stigmatised by people around following their turning COVID-19 positive. They had won over the virus, but could not overcome the psychological trauma of getting distanced from those nearest and dearest.
Kirana shop owner Seshu Phaniraj, 40, and his wife Sirisha, 36, could not bear the social stigma of boycott after Seshu’s mother (a known asthma patient) expired 15 days ago and they tested COVID-19 positive on July 26, circle inspector M. Karunakar said. The duo jumped to death from the roof of their building at 3 a.m., leaving behind a son, Balaji Prem.
The couple were lodged in the Narayana College COVID Care Centre in Anantapur and was discharged on July 31. The CI said the couple had even overcome some financial crisis recently by selling away a small shop and starting their own kirana shop anew. According to the family members and the people who knew the couple, they did not have any other problems, Mr. Karunakar added.
There is always someone to talk to in case of distress at: 100; 9989819191 or ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath