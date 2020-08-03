Couple in A.P. beat COVID-19, but fall victim to stigma

A trader and his wife allegedly died by suicide here on Sunday after reportedly getting stigmatised by people around following their turning COVID-19 positive. They had won over the virus, but could not overcome the psychological trauma of getting distanced from those nearest and dearest.

Kirana shop owner Seshu Phaniraj, 40, and his wife Sirisha, 36, could not bear the social stigma of boycott after Seshu’s mother (a known asthma patient) expired 15 days ago and they tested COVID-19 positive on July 26, circle inspector M. Karunakar said. The duo jumped to death from the roof of their building at 3 a.m., leaving behind a son, Balaji Prem.

The couple were lodged in the Narayana College COVID Care Centre in Anantapur and was discharged on July 31. The CI said the couple had even overcome some financial crisis recently by selling away a small shop and starting their own kirana shop anew. According to the family members and the people who knew the couple, they did not have any other problems, Mr. Karunakar added.

There is always someone to talk to in case of distress at: 100; 9989819191 or ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com