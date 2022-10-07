Couple having extra-marital affair ‘ends life’

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
October 07, 2022 06:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple, reportedly having an extramarital affair, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills at Mantrayalam on Thursday. While the man, Venu(32), died, the woman, Vishnupriya(28), is said to be out of danger.

Venu, from Yerpedu and who used to run a medical shop in Singarayakonda in Prakasam district, and Vishnupriya, from Darsi, were both married and had children.

They had reportedly known each other for a while and decided to elope. They left Darsi on September 4 in Venu’s car and went to Shirdi, among other places. In the meantime, a missing case was registered against them in Darsi and Yerpedu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the couple reportedly ended their lives by consuming sleeping pills in large quantities in his car at Mantralayam. By the time people noticed the couple, Venu was dead. They shifted Vishnupriya to the government hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The reason was not yet known, Mantralayam Sub-Inspector B. Madhusudhan said, adding that a case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app