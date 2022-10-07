Couple having extra-marital affair ‘ends life’

A couple, reportedly having an extramarital affair, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills at Mantrayalam on Thursday. While the man, Venu(32), died, the woman, Vishnupriya(28), is said to be out of danger.

Venu, from Yerpedu and who used to run a medical shop in Singarayakonda in Prakasam district, and Vishnupriya, from Darsi, were both married and had children.

They had reportedly known each other for a while and decided to elope. They left Darsi on September 4 in Venu’s car and went to Shirdi, among other places. In the meantime, a missing case was registered against them in Darsi and Yerpedu.

On Thursday, the couple reportedly ended their lives by consuming sleeping pills in large quantities in his car at Mantralayam. By the time people noticed the couple, Venu was dead. They shifted Vishnupriya to the government hospital.

The reason was not yet known, Mantralayam Sub-Inspector B. Madhusudhan said, adding that a case was registered.