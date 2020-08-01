Couple gives up girl child for adoption, repent

A couple -- J. Ravi and Roopa -- have reportedly given up their third girl child for adoption at Sirivada village in Bapulapadu mandal in the district.

Ravi, a daily wage earner, and his wife have taken the decision due to poverty. The police, who swung into action following information, counselled both and ensured return of the infant to the biological parents.

Roopa gave birth to a girl child 13 days ago and the couple already have two girls. Unable to bring up the third female baby, Ravi and Roopa decided to give up the infant for adoption and contacted their relative, who is also a labourer, according to Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

A couple -- S. Venkateswarlu and Govindamma -- who married 16 years ago but did not have any children, approached Ravi, and they took the baby for adoption. They were labourers and natives of Vizianagaram district.

However, the biological parents, who could not bear the separation of the baby worried about the welfare of the infant and approached the adopted parents. Roopa urged Govindamma to give back her daughter, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

Both counselled

On knowing about the illegal adoption, Hanuman Junction CI D.V. Ramana and Veeravalli SI Namburi Chantibabu summoned both biological and adopted parents and counselled them on Thursday.

“During inquiry, Ravi and Roopa said they took the decision as they already had two daughters and are suffering from poverty. They did not enter into any agreement on papers on the adoption,” said Mr. Chantibabu.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the police enquired about both families and verified their Aadhar and ration cards. The Veeravalli police alerted the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) officials on the illegal adoption, he said.

“We found that no money transaction took place in the process," the SP said.

The DSP clarified that no case was registered and counselling had been given to both families on the consequences and punishment for illegal adoption.

“We also explained them about the procedure for adopting children through the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) and WD&CW Department,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

The CI said the baby was in good health condition and was handed over to the biological parents in the presence of WD&CW officials and anganwadi workers.