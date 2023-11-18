Couple from West Bengal ended their lives in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam

November 18, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

A couple from West Bengal ended their lives, near Palasa of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday morning (on November 18.) They were identified as Ranjan Roy (28) and Tashi Sherpa (25) who belonged to Darjeeling of West Bengal. According to local police personnel, they came to Palasa from Secunderabad in Shalimar express and spent some time on the the railway station premises.

The locals and railway police did not suspect anything as they had thought that they were waiting to catch another train. Later, they walked on the track and jumped before the goods train and were killed on the spot. The police personnel identified their address and other details with the support of Aadhaar cards which were available in their bags. The police personnel informed the family members and about the incident and made arrangements for post-mortem for the bodies at Palasa government hospital.

(Those with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for free counselling.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.