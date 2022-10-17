Couple found dead in tank at Gannavaram in Krishna district

Suicide due to financial problems suspected

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 17, 2022 23:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple, P. Vijay Kumar (40) and his wife Sandhya (37), allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a tank at Mustabad village in Krishna district on Monday.

Unable to bear financial problems, they resorted to the extreme step, according to the local people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gannavaram police retrieved the bodies from the tank, and shifted them to Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app