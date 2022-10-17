Andhra Pradesh

Couple found dead in tank at Gannavaram in Krishna district

A couple, P. Vijay Kumar (40) and his wife Sandhya (37), allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a tank at Mustabad village in Krishna district on Monday.

Unable to bear financial problems, they resorted to the extreme step, according to the local people.

The Gannavaram police retrieved the bodies from the tank, and shifted them to Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the police said.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.


