Couple found dead in hotel room at Tirupati

A.D. Rangarajan November 08, 2022 19:49 IST

The woman who was married four months ago reportedly walked out of her house

The woman who was married four months ago reportedly walked out of her house

A young couple committed suicide at a private lodge in Tirupati on Tuesday. Anusha of Kovvur in East Godavari district and Krishna Rao of Hyderabad, who had booked a room on Monday morning, were found hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday morning. The issue saw light when the room boys got no response to their repeated door knocks. Growing suspicious, the lodge manager alerted the Tirupati East police, who broke open the door and brought down the bodies. Anusha got married around four months back, which the police suspect, was out of pressure. She recently walked out of her house, after which her parents had filed a missing complaint with the Kovvur police. The other deceased is believed to be her lover. The police have registered a case and are investigating.



Our code of editorial values