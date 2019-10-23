Couple dupes woman of gold to ‘save her from ghost’

A self-styled exorcist couple tried to dupe a woman of 790 gram of gold in the garb of driving away ghost from her house, but finally landed in police net.

Modus operandi

The modus operandi of Jamalullah Basha and his wife Syed Navida Sultana (alias Fayaz Fathima) was to meet people distraught with financial or family problems, create a fear psychosis in them about the presence of ghosts in their house and offer a remedy.

In the case of the victim, Shaik Asma, who found hurdles in her house construction project, the duo suggested performing some rituals at the house.

After ‘catching the ghost’ in a bottle, they pretended that the ghost was trying to come out and kill Asma in revenge, and as a remedy, offered to perform another ritual with gold to ‘save her’.

When she mobilised gold ornaments to the tune of 790 grams from her relatives, the duo tried to flee with the gold to Bengaluru and the police, on being alerted by the victim, caught them.

At a media conference here on Tuesday, DSP (Kadapa Town) U. Suryanarayana produced the recovered gold as well as the accused.

The DSP said that the couple confessed to have resorted to the crime owing to poverty.