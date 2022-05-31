Couple dies in a road accident in Anantapur

An aged couple died in a car and scooter collision on National Highway No.44 near Koduru in Sri Sathya Sai District on Monday afternoon. According to the police the couple identified as Chakali Adinarayanappa, 70, and his wife Anusuyamma, 68, hailing from Somandepalli, were proceeding on their scooter toward Koduru and tried to cross the road near Biotech Company to enter a petrol pump and got hit by a car coming in the opposite direction from Bengaluru.

The injured couple were immediately shifted to Hindupur Government Hospital but died there while undergoing treatment.

In another incident, a 48-year-old lorry driver hailing from Karnataka identified as Nazeer accidentally fell from the lorry top at the RTC Bustation in Bukkapatnam, where he had parked his vehicle loaded with rice bags. The police said Nazeer was asleep when he fell from the lorry.

