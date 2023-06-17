Couple die, two kids injured in accident at Pennahobilam, Anantapur

June 17, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

In an early morning accident on State Highway No.32 close to Pennahobilam Bridge on river Penna, a lorry going from Anantapur to Ballari with a load of bricks hit a two-wheeler coming from Kannekal to Anantapur, leading to the death of a couple on the spot and injuries to two children on June 17.

Uravakonda Sub-Inspector of Police D. Ramesh Reddy identified the couple as Mangali Nagaraju, 30, and M. Swetha, 25, residents of Anantapur, who died on the spot. Their two children Hemanth 4, and Bhanusri, 6, who were also travelling on the same motorcycle, received simple injuries and were being treated in Anantapur Government General Hospital.

The police have detained the lorry, but the driver is absconding. Nagaraju, a barber by profession, was not wearing helmet and was overtaking some other vehicle and came to the centre of the road, where the accident took place, the police said. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

