Couple die in ‘suicide pact’, son and daughter battle for life in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 05, 2024 06:40 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Financial problems are believed to be the reason for the family members resorting to extreme steps

K Umashanker
In a suspected suicide pact, a couple hailing from Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district died while their son and daughter are battling for life in a hospital.

According to police, the couple, identified as Nagaraja Reddy (65) and Jayanthi (60), along with their unmarried son (25) and daughter (23), consumed a poisonous substance at their house on October 4 (Friday) night.

The neighbours found the family members lying unconscious in the house on October 5 (Saturday) morning. The couple were rushed to the Government District Hospital in Chittoor where they were declared dead. Their son and daughter were rushed to the Christian Medical College Hospital at Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Financial problems were believed to be the reason for the family members resorting to extreme steps. The police have registered a case and took up investigation.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance for counselling by dialling number 100.

