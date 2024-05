A couple died on spot in a road accident near Krishnalanka on Sunday. The victims were identified as Muneer (58) and Zareena (52), natives of Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

The mishap occurred when a private bus hit the two-wheeler on which the couple was travelling. Police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital mortuary.

