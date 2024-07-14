Couple die as roof of house collapses in Anantapur

A couple, identified as Marappa (49) and Lakshmi (45), died after the roof of their old house collapsed on them at Haveligi in Vidapanakallu mandal of Anantapur district in the small hours of July 14 (Sunday). The couple had planned to move into their newly constructed house hours later.

Marappa (49) and Lakshmi used to work as labourers in a rice mill.

The police said that the roof of the dilapidated house collapsed due to incessant rain. Marappa and Lakshmi got buried under the rubble, while their daughter, son, and other relatives who were in the next room sustained minor injuries.

The neighbourhood mourned the deaths of the couple. “Had they survived the fateful night, their dreams of a better house would have been fulfilled,” said a police official. A case has been registered.

