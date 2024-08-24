Couple dead, son critically injured, in blast in their house in Chittoor

A couple, who were the victims of a huge explosion that razed their house at Gangavaram mandal of Chittoor district on Friday night (August 23, 2024), succumbed to injuries while under treatment at the Government Hospital in Palamaner on Saturday (August 24, 2024), and their three-year-old son’s condition continued to remain critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

A deafening explosion occurred at the couple’s residence at Maredupalle village of the mandal on Friday night. The couple — Khader Basha (39) and Zareena (34) and their son reached home late in the evening of Friday after attending a function in Palamaner. Close to midnight, the neighbourhood woke up to an explosion in their house, which was razed to the ground.

Khader Basha annually obtains a license to sell crackers during the Deepawali celebrations, though he used to store the material inside the house and sell them around the year during processions and cremation ceremonies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against this backdrop, Khader Basha and his son sustained injuries and were found in critical condition amid the debris of the collapsed house. The locals and the police had a tough time locating Zareerna under the debris and retrieving her.

Following the blast, two cows near the premises were also killed on the spot. The force of the explosion led to the destruction of nearby structures and prompted panic among the residents, who mistook it for an earthquake. Several household goods were lifted to a distance of a hundred metres due to the explosion.

It was a miraculous escape for about 20 persons, who would regularly gather at a nearby petty shop till midnight every day. However, a few minutes before the explosion, they had left for a temple in the village to participate in a puja. The nature of the explosion raised suspicions of the potential unauthorised storage of black powder and material used to manufacture explosives. The police who rushed to the spot registered a case and took up further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.