Couple crushed to death by van carrying tomatoes on the outskirts of Anantapur

A couple was crushed to death when a van laden with tomato crates fell on them on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

According to Anantapur rural police, the accident occurred when Hanumanth Reddy (58) and his wife Ratnamma (50) were returning to Gooty from Anantapur on a two-wheeler. The victims, who hailed from from Abbedoddi in Gooty mandal of the district, came to Anantapur town to visit their daughter. The couple had two daughters, who reside in Anantapur and a son, who stays in the United States.

The van driver loaded crates of tomatoes at the Kakkalapalle tomato market on the outskirts of the city and was proceeding towards Maharashtra.

At the ISKCON temple, the van driver lost control and the vehicle fell to one side. The tomato crates and the vehicle fell on the couple and they died instantly after getting buried under the tomato load. Passers-by and police swung into action immediately and removed the tomato crates but the duo died by then as they suffered severe injuries, the police said.

Based on the Aadhaar card and other particulars, their identity was ascertained. A case has been registered and the van driver is taken into custody for questioning.

