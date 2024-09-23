GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple crushed to death by van carrying tomato crates on the outskirts of Anantapur

The police take the driver into custody for questioning

Published - September 23, 2024 06:40 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was crushed to death when a van laden with tomato crates fell on them on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

According to Anantapur rural police, the accident occurred when Hanumanth Reddy (58) and his wife Ratnamma (50) were returning to Gooty from Anantapur on a two-wheeler. The victims, who hailed from from Abbedoddi in Gooty mandal of the district, came to Anantapur town to visit their daughter. The couple had two daughters, who reside in Anantapur and a son, who stays in the United States.

The van driver loaded crates of tomatoes at the Kakkalapalle tomato market on the outskirts of the city and was proceeding towards Maharashtra.

At the ISKCON temple, the van driver lost control and the vehicle fell to one side. The tomato crates and the vehicle fell on the couple and they died instantly after getting buried under the tomato load. Passers-by and police swung into action immediately and removed the tomato crates but the duo died by then as they suffered severe injuries, the police said.

Based on the Aadhaar card and other particulars, their identity was ascertained. A case has been registered and the van driver is taken into custody for questioning.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.