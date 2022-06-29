Couple ‘commit suicide’ on railway tracks

A shepherd and his 16-year-old girlfriend allegedly committed suicide on the railway tracks close to Malliyala Railway Station in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

According to the Kurnool Government Railway Police, the 19-year-old boy, and the girl reportedly slept on the tracks on a railway underbridge and were run over by a train. A railway keyman checking the tracks found the bodies and informed the Dhone Station Superintendent, who lodged a complaint with the police.

On inquiry, the GRP found that while the boy and the girl were in a relationship, the boy was allegedly forcibly married to his relative recently. He left home along with the girl on Wednesday and allegedly committed suicide.