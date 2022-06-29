Couple ‘commit suicide’ on railway tracks
A shepherd and his 16-year-old girlfriend allegedly committed suicide on the railway tracks close to Malliyala Railway Station in Kurnool district on Wednesday.
According to the Kurnool Government Railway Police, the 19-year-old boy, and the girl reportedly slept on the tracks on a railway underbridge and were run over by a train. A railway keyman checking the tracks found the bodies and informed the Dhone Station Superintendent, who lodged a complaint with the police.
On inquiry, the GRP found that while the boy and the girl were in a relationship, the boy was allegedly forcibly married to his relative recently. He left home along with the girl on Wednesday and allegedly committed suicide.
For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to.: 100; or 112, Over WhatsApp: 7777877722 in Kurnool district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.