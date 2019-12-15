Couple ‘commit suicide’ near Palamaner

A couple, Amarnath (32) and Anjali (24), allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Penugolakala village of Peddapanjani mandal of Palamaner police circle on Saturday.

Amarnath, who was married and has a daughter at his native village, was working at a restaurant in Bengaluru for the last five years. He reportedly was in a relationship his colleague Anjali. A few months ago, Amarnath and Anjali reportedly got married in the presence of their friends in Bengaluru. Amarnath had repeatedly tried to convince his first wife to accept his relationship with Anjali. His parents, wife and in-laws opposed Amarnath’s action and stopped talking to him.

On Friday evening, Amarnath and Anjali arrived from Bengaluru and went to their home and the couple was allegedly spurned by all, while the neighbours too had reportedly chided him for marrying again. The duo had left the village on Friday night, and reached an isolated spot on the outskirts, hoping that his family members would reconcile with him, but in vain.

In this backdrop, their bodies were found hanging from a tree at a forested location close to their village at noon.

The Palamaner police shifted the bodies to the area hospital for autopsy. Those in distress can call Dial 100 for help.