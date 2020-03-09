Couple commit suicide by jumping under running train

CHITTOOR

Two unidentified persons, believed to be a couple, committed suicide by jumping under a running train close to Mungilipattu railway station between Tirupati and Pakala junction, 30 km from Tirupati, on Monday afternoon.

According to information, the two (aged between 45 and 55 years) were seen moving along the railway track by some locals near the railway station. It was observed that the duo had suddenly pushed themselves under a running coach, while the train was passing them midway. The bodies were mutilated beyond recognition. The railway police said that it was not clear whether the duo was from any village nearby or from any distant place. A case was registered and the bodies were shifted to area hospital for autopsy. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

Man falls off train, dies

In another incident, a man was killed on the spot, when he fell down from the compartment of a running train near Siddampalle railway station, 15 km from Chittoor on Monday afternoon. According to the railway police, the youth on the north-bound express train from Kerala was dozing on the footboard, when he suddenly fell down from the coach. The police said that the youth was a migrant worker from Bihar working in Kerala. The tragedy took place while he was home-bound. A case was registered and the body was shifted to the area hospital for autopsy.