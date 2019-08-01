Couple commit suicide at Thippireddypalle

A couple, believed to be TDP sympathisers, committed suicide at Thippireddypalle of Chapadu mandal in the district on Wednesday.
They were identified as Renuka and Shankar, and the reason for their extreme step was said to be a road allegedly laid across their land by some YSRCP leaders. However, the couple did not leave any letter explaining the reason for their extreme step, nor did they explicitly accuse anyone for their plight.
Their family members, however, pointed out that the couple made every effort to take the issue to the notice of the police, but the latter did not respond.
Farmer ‘ends’ life
In another incident, a farmer, Guravaiah, of Dumpalagattu village in Khajipet mandal, committed suicide. Mounting debts following loss in floriculture was said to be the reason. People with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling.
